Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Defends 'Underrated' Guard

The Washington Wizards guard is overlooked amongst the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) yells at an official as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) looks on in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) yells at an official as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) looks on in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole catches a lot of flak for being the best player on the worst team in the NBA.

It's a role that has to go to someone, and this year, that responsibility falls on Poole's shoulders. While Poole has experienced being part of a championship roster like he did with the Golden State Warriors, he has had to adjust to life as a No. 1 option for the Wizards for the past two years.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe spoke briefly about the change in role and how a player evolves through that.

“Jordan doesn't get enough credit," Keefe said after the Wizards lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. "They were completely ignoring everybody else and we got some easy rolls and some easy baskets, some easy kicks out of the corner because they were so focused on Jordan. You know that's when you're the main guy on the team, you get a lot of attention. That helped us.”

Poole is on top of the opposing team's depth chart on most nights, and rightfully so. The 25-year-old guard is averaging a team-high 20.4 points and 5.0 assists while shooting north of 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

In the team's win over the weekend against the Denver Nuggets, Poole was excellent, scoring a team-high 39 points to help his team snap a 16-game losing streak.

Poole doesn't pump those performances out consistently enough to be a top option for a playoff team, but he is playing his part well doing the same thing for the Wizards as they go through their rebuild.

The more Poole shows, the more he helps the Wizards either proving himself as someone worth keeping in the long run or building enough value to be included in a helpful trade down the line.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News