Wizards Coach Explains Biggest Flaw in Grizzlies Loss
The Washington Wizards are returning to the loss column after a 140-112 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night inside Capital One Arena.
The loss came just one night after the Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak by beating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, which was unquestionably the team's best performance of the season so far.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe explained after the game what changed between the Nuggets win and the Grizzlies loss.
“I think we were a little out of rhythm and we were trying to get too deep sometimes and make the home run pass and not making the simple play, which we did yesterday,” Keefe said postgame.
Dominating the simple has been a challenge for the Wizards, who are still getting used to playing alongside each other. That wasn't an issue against the Nuggets because there was strong execution. Normally teams have a game plan for attacking that, but the Nuggets didn't execute it properly, allowing the Wizards to take advantage.
Against the Grizzlies, the Wizards weren't quite as prepared and it showed all throughout the game. The Grizzlies jumping out to a big lead early forced the Wizards to panic until it was far too late. The Grizzlies lead sailed north of 20 and there was no coming back from that.
The loss against the Grizzlies is a common recipe for disaster for the Wizards over the course of the season. They have struggled early in games, and that has been an issue for them in the long run. It's much easier to compete in the second half when it is close versus when the game is over by the end of the first half, so the Wizards have to do a better job of keeping the pace early.
