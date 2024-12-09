Three Sleepers Wizards Could Draft
The Washington Wizards scouting department has an eye on the 2025 NBA Draft with a strong chance at earning the No. 1 overall pick.
But the team also has three second-round picks to work with, and each selection could be an opportunity to add a player for the long-term nucleus in Washington.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman recently conducted a mock draft and lined up three players in the second round for the Wizards, starting with Stanford center Maxime Raynaud.
"Averaging 23.4 points and 1.8 threes at 7'1", Maxime Raynaud has taken another step forward offensively. His footwork, counters, command and touch with both hands from the post have looked professional. He's consistently getting himself high-percentage, controlled looks," Wasserman writes. "And now that he's shooting 40.0 percent on real volume (4.4 attempts), his fluidity scoring inside and out has made it easier to look past the athletic and defensive questions for a projected second-rounder."
With the Wizards employing veterans Jonas Valanciunas and Richaun Holmes at center, adding a younger player could be a direction the team wants to go in.
Another center the team could look at is Auburn big man Johni Broome.
"NBA-fit questions have kept Johni Broome out of the last few draft discussions, but the consistent impact will move the needle at some point," Wasserman writes. "Between his post touch, constantly improving three-point range, clear passing skill and defensive presence inside, there is too much going for Broome to nitpick his height or movement in the second round."
The Wizards are also in need of a scoring wing to add depth behind Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly. A player that could be in the realm of what they are looking for is Arizona wing KJ Lewis.
"He's going to use athleticism and physicality to score downhill offensively. His strength, length and quick leaping apply pressure and disrupt defensively. He can pass and deliver ball-assists," Wasserman writes. "And his off-the-dribble game and shooting still need work for him to become a bigger scoring threat in the half court."
The Wizards will likely look at hundreds of prospects between now and the 2025 NBA Draft in June, but these three could be ones that Washington fans should keep a closer eye on.
