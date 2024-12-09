Inside The Wizards

Three Sleepers Wizards Could Draft

The Washington Wizards have three second-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) controls the ball in front of Auburn Tigers center Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) controls the ball in front of Auburn Tigers center Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards scouting department has an eye on the 2025 NBA Draft with a strong chance at earning the No. 1 overall pick.

But the team also has three second-round picks to work with, and each selection could be an opportunity to add a player for the long-term nucleus in Washington.

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman recently conducted a mock draft and lined up three players in the second round for the Wizards, starting with Stanford center Maxime Raynaud.

"Averaging 23.4 points and 1.8 threes at 7'1", Maxime Raynaud has taken another step forward offensively. His footwork, counters, command and touch with both hands from the post have looked professional. He's consistently getting himself high-percentage, controlled looks," Wasserman writes. "And now that he's shooting 40.0 percent on real volume (4.4 attempts), his fluidity scoring inside and out has made it easier to look past the athletic and defensive questions for a projected second-rounder."

With the Wizards employing veterans Jonas Valanciunas and Richaun Holmes at center, adding a younger player could be a direction the team wants to go in.

Another center the team could look at is Auburn big man Johni Broome.

"NBA-fit questions have kept Johni Broome out of the last few draft discussions, but the consistent impact will move the needle at some point," Wasserman writes. "Between his post touch, constantly improving three-point range, clear passing skill and defensive presence inside, there is too much going for Broome to nitpick his height or movement in the second round."

The Wizards are also in need of a scoring wing to add depth behind Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly. A player that could be in the realm of what they are looking for is Arizona wing KJ Lewis.

"He's going to use athleticism and physicality to score downhill offensively. His strength, length and quick leaping apply pressure and disrupt defensively. He can pass and deliver ball-assists," Wasserman writes. "And his off-the-dribble game and shooting still need work for him to become a bigger scoring threat in the half court."

The Wizards will likely look at hundreds of prospects between now and the 2025 NBA Draft in June, but these three could be ones that Washington fans should keep a closer eye on.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News