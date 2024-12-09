Inside The Wizards

Wizards Star Explains Team's Struggles

The Washington Wizards have dealt with a lot this season.

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) reacts on the court against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
/ Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have been through a lot in the first quarter of the season, but their hard work paid off over the weekend after snapping a 16-game skid against the Denver Nuggets.

While the win wasn't needed, it did give the Wizards a reprieve from all of the hard times they have faced this season.

Wizards guard Jordan Poole spoke about the team's desire to win and the true goals for the season.

“Obviously, we want to win more games,” Poole said h/t The Athletic insider Josh Robbins. “We want to be extremely competitive night in and night out. But through that, we’re learning. We’ve got a lot of guys learning, a lot of guys in and out (with injuries). So, you don’t want to jump ship just because there’s a little bit of adversity."

Poole's sentiments appear to be shared across the roster filled with young players and veterans looking to make a mark. There is a desire to win, but the Wizards are aware of the bigger picture.

The wins will come in due time, but the Wizards are showing more of a focus towards how to win and building good habits. Eventually these good habits will lead to wins if they run into teams on an off night or execute everything in their power to a tee, but there will be a lot of adversity and losing left to face.

The Wizards could very easily lose their next 15 games and accumulate another long losing streak, but as long as they continue to grow and learn, that's all the coaching staff is asking for.

The Wizards will look to get back in the win column in their next game on Friday when they travel to the midwest to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET.

