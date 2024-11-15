Wizards Coach Praises 'Great' Guard
Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly didn't have his best scoring performance in the team's last game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Even though the Wizards offense was on point, Coulibaly only managed to make two of his five shot attempts from the floor, resulting in just six points from the second-year pro out of France.
However, Wizards coach Brian Keefe was happy from what Coulibaly was able to produce from beyond the box score on the defensive end of the floor.
“You know, he started off good, his defense, he got on the boards, which is great,” Keefe said of Coulibaly. “We challenged him to rebound. So I thought, eight rebounds, three assists, block shots. Thought his defense is good. You know, I had a couple times you got into the paint. You probably could have turned the corner more. But like, I thought he had a good game.”
Coulibaly, 20, came into the league as more of a defensive specialist. His defensive potential was a big reason why the Wizards selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, they also saw him as an offensive playmaker, and the Wizards have seen more of that come out in the first few games of the season. However, the Wizards still want him to develop as a two-way player.
There won't be many games where Coulibaly only gets five shots up, but even when he isn't making a large impact on the offensive end of the floor, he is still able to add value on defense.
Coulibaly will look to continue his strong defensive acumen as the Wizards take on the Atlanta Hawks in tonight's NBA Cup matchup. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena.
