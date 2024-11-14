Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Experimenting With Rotations

The Washington Wizards are using some trial and error with lineups and rotations.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe motions to the court during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have a lot of new pieces and players for their team this season, and it's up to coach Brian Keefe to figure out what best fit where.

It's a juggling act and a puzzle all at once for NBA coaches as they learn the strengths and weaknesses of their team while also trying to win games in the process.

Keefe explained how he goes about this process during the hustle and bustle of the season.

"We're still experimenting and finding what combinations fit as guys are coming in and out of the lineup," Keefe said. "I think we're learning combinations still. That's early in the season. I think most coaches are going through at this time."

Through the team's first nine games, Keefe has administered four different starting lineups, some due to injuries and others due to fit and trying things out. The Wizards have the luxury of not having a ton of urgency when it comes to getting these lineups right. Instead, Washington can plan out, experiment and try different things to see if it works.

If it goes in their favor, great. If not, then the Wizards can go back to the drawing board to try something new.

The Wizards have also started at least one rookie in every game so far this season. Alex Sarr has started every game so far, while Bub Carrington has made all but one start. Kyshawn George is also seeing action with the first unit, making four starts.

Finding out which lineups work best will be a season-long process, but especially early in the year when sample sizes aren't very large. Keefe and the Wizards coaching staff will keep reviewing the data and looking at the eye test to see what works best for the long run.

