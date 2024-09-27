Wizards Expected to Make Splash in Trade Market
The Washington Wizards are going to be a team to keep a very close eye on throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season leading up to the trade deadline.
With quite a few potential trade chips, the Wizards are expected to be active. They're still in the early stages of their rebuild and will not hesitate to make moves that help them move forward.
Bleacher Report took a look at one hot take for each and every team in the NBA. When it came to Washington, they offered a very intriguing take.
They predicted that the Wizards would end up executing the most trades this year.
"Finally, the Washington Wizards will execute more trades this season than any other franchise. The team acquired Jonas Valančiūnas from the New Orleans Pelicans via sign-and-trade and Malcolm Brogdon in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Both veterans may not last the year in Washington, along with others like Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole (perhaps someone the Chicago Bulls would take for Zach LaVine?), Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley III, etc. The rebuilding Wizards are open to change."
Throwing in the idea of trading for Zach LaVine at the end is interesting. LaVine doesn't seem to be the kind of piece that Washington would pursue in their current situation.
It should be a very intriguing season. With all of the potential trade chips that the Wizards have, nothing can be counted out.
More than likely, if Washington does make a trade, it would be for young players or future assets. They don't seem to be a team that would make a big trade for win-now players.
That being said, the Wizards have a lot to be excited about. They have a good core of young players and plenty of ways to make a big move or two if they choose to go that route.
Either way, Washington is expected to be very active in the trade market. Fans should buckle up to hear quite a few different rumors come up throughout the year.
