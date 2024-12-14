Inside The Wizards

Wizards Hold Their Own, But Lose vs. Cavs

The Washington Wizards couldn't get a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are still on the losing side after their return to the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers, falling in a 115-105 matchup on Friday night inside RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

The Wizards were going toe-to-toe with the best team in the NBA throughout the entire first half and even took a small lead going into the middle of the third quarter.

However, the Cavaliers pulled ahead late in the third quarter and kept the Wizards at bay in the fourth, keeping themselves and Washington in very familiar positions on the winning and losing end, respectively.

The short-handed Wizards were without Malcolm Brogdon, Kyle Kuzma, Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert, but they made do with what they had. Bilal Coulibaly scored a team-high 19 points, while Jordan Poole had 17 of his own. Rookie big man Alex Sarr returned after a two-game absence with 14 points.

For the Cavs, Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 20 points while Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland had 17 points apiece. Caris LeVert scored 14 points off the bench.

The Wizards will return home to face the Boston Celtics for their next game. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News