Wizards Hold Their Own, But Lose vs. Cavs
The Washington Wizards are still on the losing side after their return to the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers, falling in a 115-105 matchup on Friday night inside RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.
The Wizards were going toe-to-toe with the best team in the NBA throughout the entire first half and even took a small lead going into the middle of the third quarter.
However, the Cavaliers pulled ahead late in the third quarter and kept the Wizards at bay in the fourth, keeping themselves and Washington in very familiar positions on the winning and losing end, respectively.
The short-handed Wizards were without Malcolm Brogdon, Kyle Kuzma, Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert, but they made do with what they had. Bilal Coulibaly scored a team-high 19 points, while Jordan Poole had 17 of his own. Rookie big man Alex Sarr returned after a two-game absence with 14 points.
For the Cavs, Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 20 points while Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland had 17 points apiece. Caris LeVert scored 14 points off the bench.
The Wizards will return home to face the Boston Celtics for their next game. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
