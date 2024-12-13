Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Tough Decision to Make With Veteran Center

The Washington Wizards have a conundrum in the frontcourt.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots the ball over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots the ball over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA Trade Deadline isn't until Feb. 6, but the Washington Wizards are currently weighing some difficult decisions that they will be asked to make.

One of those decisions regards the future of veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, who is at the center of many trade rumors.

The Wizards could decide to move Valanciunas and his three-year, $30 million contract, or they may end up deciding to keep him due to the value he brings to the team despite its record.

"The Wizards have been adamant that they also plan to hold onto most of their remaining veterans as long as possible during the rebuild. In particular, Wizards officials insist that they want Valančiūnas and his professionalism around their young guys for the long haul," The Athletic insiders Josh Robbins and David Aldridge wrote.

Valanciunas, 32, is one of the top centers on the trade market this year, and the Wizards might be able to net a future first-round pick or even more for his services based on his lengthy contract. However, the Wizards value him as a veteran on a very young roster, and his experience could be beneficial in helping shape the team through a very difficult time.

While his value isn't translating to many wins, he is helping young players like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George get better in practice, and that could be more important than a future draft pick that will come to a roster already cluttered with young talent.

Young rebuilding teams like the Wizards need to have some form of veteran leadership, and Valanciunas provides that. But at the end of the day, the team's future is the main priority, and it needs to figure out exactly how Valanciunas can help Washington the most whether it be as a trade chip or leader.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News