Wizards Have Tough Decision to Make With Veteran Center
The NBA Trade Deadline isn't until Feb. 6, but the Washington Wizards are currently weighing some difficult decisions that they will be asked to make.
One of those decisions regards the future of veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, who is at the center of many trade rumors.
The Wizards could decide to move Valanciunas and his three-year, $30 million contract, or they may end up deciding to keep him due to the value he brings to the team despite its record.
"The Wizards have been adamant that they also plan to hold onto most of their remaining veterans as long as possible during the rebuild. In particular, Wizards officials insist that they want Valančiūnas and his professionalism around their young guys for the long haul," The Athletic insiders Josh Robbins and David Aldridge wrote.
Valanciunas, 32, is one of the top centers on the trade market this year, and the Wizards might be able to net a future first-round pick or even more for his services based on his lengthy contract. However, the Wizards value him as a veteran on a very young roster, and his experience could be beneficial in helping shape the team through a very difficult time.
While his value isn't translating to many wins, he is helping young players like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George get better in practice, and that could be more important than a future draft pick that will come to a roster already cluttered with young talent.
Young rebuilding teams like the Wizards need to have some form of veteran leadership, and Valanciunas provides that. But at the end of the day, the team's future is the main priority, and it needs to figure out exactly how Valanciunas can help Washington the most whether it be as a trade chip or leader.
