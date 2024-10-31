Wizards Rookie Joins Elite Company
When the Washington Wizards were able to land dynamic guard Bub Carrington in the 2024 NBA Draft, many felt that they were getting a huge steal.
Carrington, who proved his ability to score and create for others in his one college season, has already worked his way into a big role with the Wizards. He has looked solid throughout the first four games of the season, helping Washington start off with a 2-2 record.
On Wednesday night in the Wizards' 133-120 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Carrington put together the best game of his young career so far. He scored 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting to go along with six rebounds and six assists.
As shared by Washington's PR team, he joined elite company with that performance.
The 19-year-old guard is the sixth youngest player in NBA history to record a 15-point, five rebound, and five assist performance. To this point in time, LeBron James, Tracy McGrady, Andrew Bynum, Josh Giddey, and Kevin Durant are the only players who have been younger and produced those numbers.
Needless to say, that is an extremely impressive accomplishment from the young guard.
Through his first four games, Carrington has averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He has shot 44.4 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the three-point line.
Along with the rest of the young players on the roster, the Wizards are clearly headed in the right direction. They have been building the roster the right way and there are a lot of players who haven't even come close to reaching their full potential.
Looking ahead to the future, Carrington is going to be a huge part of turning Washington back into a contender. He's off to a great start to begin his career and it will be fun to watch him develop as the season moves forward.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!