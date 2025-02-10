Wizards Future Star Reaches Milestone
The Washington Wizards have many young players striving to achieve new milestones. They are hungry and are reaching for the stars as they are filled with talent. They contribute in many different ways and are valuable assets to the team.
Rookie Bub Carrington achieved one of these milestones the other night when he put up a career-high 23 points in the Wizards' loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Carrington is one player in particular we all need to monitor and keep our eyes on as he continues to mature in the NBA. He has a chance to do something special for the Wizards as he continues to grow in the league. There is an opportunity to become a home-town hero too, as he was born in Baltimore, Maryland.
Carrington is blossoming well thus far with Washington. He has had the opportunity to start many games for them and has taken full advantage of those moments. He is an electrifying and explosive guard with an elite ability to score already at the age of 19.
Against Atlanta, he knocked down five three-pointers and shot 69% from the floor. Carrington is averaging close to 10 points in just under 30 minutes per game this season and is shooting 40% from the field.
This feels like Bub is only getting started, and the sky is the limit for him.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!