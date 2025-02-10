Inside The Wizards

Did Wizards Escape Last Place in Power Rankings With Win Streak?

The Washington Wizards won three games in a row to begin February. Does that move them up in the latest power rankings?

Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) looks on during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards won a season-high three games to break the longest losing streak in franchise history at the beginning of February.

That brought Washington's win total from six to nine, showing that there are still signs of life within the organization.

However, two straight losses have followed that win streak, which balanced things out in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. The Wizards are still sitting at No. 30 despite their positive developments from the past week.

"The Wizards no longer rank last on both ends of the floor, having (barely) climbed out of the basement on defense," Schuhmann writes. "They allowed just 108.5 points per 100 possessions (their best three-game stretch of defense this season) over their 3-0 road trip before returning home and losing games to the Cavs and Hawks. They’ll have two head-to-head matchups with the 30th-ranked Jazz in March."

"Jordan Poole scored a career-high 45 points against Cleveland, adding 21 the following night against Atlanta. He shot just 5-for-25 from 3-point range but was 15-for-20 in the paint. That takes his season-long field goal percentage in the paint over 50%, though it remains his worst mark in the paint since his rookie season," he continued.

The other teams in the bottom five with the Wizards are the New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

The Wizards have just two more games before the All-Star Break. The first of those games comes tonight as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs come to town for their annual trip to the Capital One Arena. Then, on Wednesday, the Wizards close out the first half of the season as they take on Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

