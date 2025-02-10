Marcus Smart Adds Value For Wizards
The Washington Wizards traded for former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart as part of their trade deadline haul.
Smart, who turns 31 next month, may not be the player he once was, but he can still bring a lot to the table.
Smart spoke about being traded to the Wizards and what that means for him.
"I was a little surprised, but also not at the same time. I figured I'd get traded. Just didn't know where ... Was a little bit surprised, it was a little last minute, but that's out of my control. I tend to not focus on things I can't control," Smart said h/t Monumental Sports Network reporter Chase Hughes.
Smart, who turns 31 next month, is averaging 8.7 points per game so far for the Wizards this season. He can make an impact on the court, but he will be the most valuable when he is mentoring the younger players off of it.
Smart will serve as a key mentor to young players like Bub Carrington, AJ Johnson and Kyshawn George, but he'll even have an impact on the team's leading scorer, 25-year-old Jordan Poole.
Poole is excited to work with Smart and believes he can improve his defense while working with the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year.
"He has the utmost respect being a Defensive Player of the Year," Poole said via Hughes. "I've had my fair share of Marcus guarding me on the other side... his energy, his toughness, his winning mentality; I think that's something we can all vibe off of."
Smart won't be in action tonight but the Wizards are back in action as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
