Wizards Recent Trade Leaves Team in Compromising Position
One of the most frustrating and humiliating feelings is being taken advantage of. No one wants to be in a compromising position. That causes one to give up, lack effort and not feel capable of doing the job at hand. With their most recent trade in the NBA by the Washington Wizards, this may be a new reality and they may be in a compromising position this upcoming season.
There are many factors that contribute to success and winning in the NBA. Some people believe you have to outscore your opponent. Sure, that certainly is true. However, you also have to get stops defensively to win as well. Both the offensive and defensive side of basketball requires having the advantage on the boards. Having size in the NBA offers teams an advantage. Offensively, you won’t make every shot, so it’s important to crash the boards and get rebounds. Defensively, when you get the stops, it’s important not to allow second-chance points. Trading Kelly Olynyk may hurt the Wizards this upcoming season.
The Wizards have struggled on the boards over the years. That is a major factor why they have struggled as a team to get wins. The addition of Olynyk felt like a win for the Wizards as he offers something the team doesn’t have much of, size. At 6’11, Olynyk would have been the third-tallest player on the team. That would have made for a great compliment to Alex Sarr, who is the tallest player on the team.
Despite being the tallest player, Sarr struggled on the boards throughout his rookie campaign. This isn’t surprising, as he was a rookie. However, being seven feet tall should have helped him grab more than six rebounds a game. The Wizards, who have been busy making multiple trades throughout the offseason, may need to make another deal to bring in another big man to help out on the boards this upcoming season.
