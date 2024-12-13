Inside The Wizards

Insider: Expect Active Trade Season for Wizards

The Washington Wizards could make many trades this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are the worst team in the league with a 3-19 record, which means change is likely coming with the trade deadline just under two months away.

NBA insider Jake Fischer is reporting that the Wizards could be active in the trade market.

"The Wizards, meanwhile, are increasingly regarded as likely to seek trades for both Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon before the Feb. 6 trade deadline while also fielding expected interest in Kyle Kuzma," Fischer writes.

"This is Year 2 of Kuzma's highly tradeable (and descending) four-year, $90 million contract but the versatile forward has been derailed by a rib injury that has sidelined him for Washington's past five games."

With Brogdon as an expiring contract, he is the likeliest of the Wizards veterans to be traded. As a veteran point guard, Brogdon will likely be sought out by several contending teams around the league, and the Wizards should strongly consider taking the best offer that comes their way.

As for Valanciunas and Kuzma, both of them still have two years on their contract beyond this season, making them an option to keep if the Wizards choose to do so. The Wizards will likely field offers from teams for both of them, but they should be higher offers considering that they are on longer contracts.

The Wizards need to assess whether or not these veterans bring more value to the team or if the packages that are being offered for them are worth more.

That makes the Wizards a team to watch on the trade market and one with an intriguing future.

The Wizards will return to the court tonight after four full days of rest to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News