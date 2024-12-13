Insider: Expect Active Trade Season for Wizards
The Washington Wizards are the worst team in the league with a 3-19 record, which means change is likely coming with the trade deadline just under two months away.
NBA insider Jake Fischer is reporting that the Wizards could be active in the trade market.
"The Wizards, meanwhile, are increasingly regarded as likely to seek trades for both Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon before the Feb. 6 trade deadline while also fielding expected interest in Kyle Kuzma," Fischer writes.
"This is Year 2 of Kuzma's highly tradeable (and descending) four-year, $90 million contract but the versatile forward has been derailed by a rib injury that has sidelined him for Washington's past five games."
With Brogdon as an expiring contract, he is the likeliest of the Wizards veterans to be traded. As a veteran point guard, Brogdon will likely be sought out by several contending teams around the league, and the Wizards should strongly consider taking the best offer that comes their way.
As for Valanciunas and Kuzma, both of them still have two years on their contract beyond this season, making them an option to keep if the Wizards choose to do so. The Wizards will likely field offers from teams for both of them, but they should be higher offers considering that they are on longer contracts.
The Wizards need to assess whether or not these veterans bring more value to the team or if the packages that are being offered for them are worth more.
That makes the Wizards a team to watch on the trade market and one with an intriguing future.
The Wizards will return to the court tonight after four full days of rest to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
