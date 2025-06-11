Wizards Considering Trading Franchise Star
The Washington Wizards are about as tight-lipped an organization as we have in the NBA, allowing most of the rumors surrounding the team to stem from league-wide speculation.
No one's sure of what their exact plan looks like heading into the NBA Draft entering the final two weeks before the event, with their dramatic fall from first overall pick consideration to getting handed the #6 spot completely changing their approach.
All bets are off on who they'll favor come draft night, but others around the association wouldn't rule out one dramatic trade factoring into their game plan.
Draft expert Rafael Barlowe points out that "Around the league, there’s growing belief that Jordan Poole could be moved, either on draft night or later this summer. That potential shake-up adds another layer to Washington’s draft strategy and could open up a path for a new backcourt face."
This report would boost the odds that Washington swings on Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears, but outside belief that they could bite on the surging Khaman Maluach stock continues growing.
Moreover, such a move would send the team's leading scorer out after a career season, with his statistical growth finally matching the shoot-first guard who's finally grown into his own in Washington. He's more of an asset than he was when he first first traded from Golden State in 2023, a 38% 3-point shooter on heavy volume who can create for himself and others.
Other teams in need of ball-handlers who can shoot, dribble and pass should be phoning the Wizards to assess Poole's value, with the Orlando Magic chief among the list of likely suiters. The forward-heavy fringe-playoff contenders could desperately use some spacing and creation juice after having been previously linked with the guard, and we know they're in the hunt for offseason alterations.
His departure from the Wizards after two seasons would quickly force the rest of the team's young core to grow into expanded roles, but the assets Poole could net will certainly make Washington's management think.
There's not much we can be sure of in guessing how the Wizards will spend the days leading up to the draft, but it's safe to assume they're scowering the NBA for potential value to extract.
