Inside The Wizards

Wizards Veteran Beginning to Find Rhythm

The Washington Wizards are getting some help from one of their veterans.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) defend in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) defend in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Wizards guard Corey Kispert is in his fourth season with the team, making him one of the older players on the squad despite being just 25 years old.

Kispert has seen the Wizards' ups and downs throughout his tenure in D.C., and he now knows his role of being a veteran and a model to be seen by the younger players on the roster.

While he didn't start the year on the right foot, Kispert's hard work is paying off after scoring a season-high 23 points in last night's loss against the Houston Rockets.

“This is his normal stuff that he always does,” Keefe said of Kispert postgame. "I knew that he didn't start the season the way he probably wanted to, but we all had complete faith that this is what would happen. He's found his rhythm in his game.”

Kispert made just over 30 percent of his 3-pointers in the month of November, and then he sprained his ankle, which kept him out for the first two weeks in December. From there, Kispert has made well over 40 percent of his 3-point shots, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc against the Rockets.

Kispert is proof in the flesh that even though things may not be going your way early on that hard work and persistence will be able to get things going in the right direction. That message should ring well in the Wizards locker room and his younger teammates should be taking notes.

Kispert and the Wizards are hoping to continue the rhythm tonight when they travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News