Wizards Veteran Beginning to Find Rhythm
Washington Wizards guard Corey Kispert is in his fourth season with the team, making him one of the older players on the squad despite being just 25 years old.
Kispert has seen the Wizards' ups and downs throughout his tenure in D.C., and he now knows his role of being a veteran and a model to be seen by the younger players on the roster.
While he didn't start the year on the right foot, Kispert's hard work is paying off after scoring a season-high 23 points in last night's loss against the Houston Rockets.
“This is his normal stuff that he always does,” Keefe said of Kispert postgame. "I knew that he didn't start the season the way he probably wanted to, but we all had complete faith that this is what would happen. He's found his rhythm in his game.”
Kispert made just over 30 percent of his 3-pointers in the month of November, and then he sprained his ankle, which kept him out for the first two weeks in December. From there, Kispert has made well over 40 percent of his 3-point shots, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc against the Rockets.
Kispert is proof in the flesh that even though things may not be going your way early on that hard work and persistence will be able to get things going in the right direction. That message should ring well in the Wizards locker room and his younger teammates should be taking notes.
Kispert and the Wizards are hoping to continue the rhythm tonight when they travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
