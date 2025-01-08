Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. 76ers Preview: Injuries Galore

The Washington Wizards visit the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) blocks the shot of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (16) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) blocks the shot of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (16) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are set to meet the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time this season on the second night of a back-to-back this evening at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wizards are fresh off of a loss last night at home against the Houston Rockets, and things don't get easier as they face off against the Sixers tonight.

The Wizards have lost 22 consecutive games that is on the second night of a back-to-back dating back to the 2022-23 campaign, and it won't be easy to break that streak tonight.

The Wizards are dealing with a number of injuries and the players that are healthy will be running on tired legs.

The Sixers are also dealing with injuries themselves, but they may see a few key players return tonight, including Joel Embiid, after not playing in Monday night's loss against the Phoenix Suns.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. 76ers Information

  • Date, Location: Wednesday, January 8 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. 76ers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

  • SG Jared McCain (OUT - knee)
  • PF KJ Martin (OUT - foot)
  • PG Kyle Lowry (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
  • C Joel Embiid (QUESTIONABLE - foot, nose)
  • C Andre Drummond (QUESTIONABLE - toe)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
  • SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)

Wizards vs. 76ers Projected Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

  • PG Tyrese Maxey
  • SG Paul George
  • SF Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • PF Caleb Martin
  • C Guerschon Yabusele

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Kyle Kuzma
  • PF Justin Champagnie
  • C Alex Sarr

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News