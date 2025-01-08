Wizards vs. 76ers Preview: Injuries Galore
The Washington Wizards are set to meet the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time this season on the second night of a back-to-back this evening at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Wizards are fresh off of a loss last night at home against the Houston Rockets, and things don't get easier as they face off against the Sixers tonight.
The Wizards have lost 22 consecutive games that is on the second night of a back-to-back dating back to the 2022-23 campaign, and it won't be easy to break that streak tonight.
The Wizards are dealing with a number of injuries and the players that are healthy will be running on tired legs.
The Sixers are also dealing with injuries themselves, but they may see a few key players return tonight, including Joel Embiid, after not playing in Monday night's loss against the Phoenix Suns.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. 76ers Information
- Date, Location: Wednesday, January 8 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. 76ers Injury Report
Philadelphia 76ers
- SG Jared McCain (OUT - knee)
- PF KJ Martin (OUT - foot)
- PG Kyle Lowry (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
- C Joel Embiid (QUESTIONABLE - foot, nose)
- C Andre Drummond (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
- SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
Wizards vs. 76ers Projected Starting Lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
- PG Tyrese Maxey
- SG Paul George
- SF Kelly Oubre Jr.
- PF Caleb Martin
- C Guerschon Yabusele
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Kyle Kuzma
- PF Justin Champagnie
- C Alex Sarr
