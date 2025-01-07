Wizards Two-Way Player Soaking Up Opportunity
Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler is one of just 88 players in the NBA on a two-way contract.
These 88 players are most often in the G League, and hardly get a chance to play in front of their teammates in the NBA. However, for a team like the Wizards enduring a rebuild and injuries, Butler has been awarded an extended opportunity.
Butler scored 17 points in the team's game on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans after not playing more than 10 minutes in a game since Dec. 15. He explained after the game how difficult it can be to stay ready.
“Yeah it's extremely difficult," Butler said. "I think that's why things like the G League and games playing yesterday helped me just kind of stay in a rhythm. And basketball-wise, it's just hard because as a competitor you want to play and you want to compete. It's like you just need it every once in a while, so that's the difficult part.”
Just one day before playing for the Wizards, Butler dropped 19 points for the Capital City Go-Go, and playing in that game helped him get ready to suit up for the NBA squad the next night.
Now, with Malcolm Brogdon out of the lineup and Bub Carrington and Jordan Poole nursing injuries, Butler could be in line for more run with the Wizards.
“It’s the NBA. Opportunities come and go. It's a numbers game. You got to be patient, so I think the biggest thing for me is when I get the opportunity, I make the most of it. That's my philosophy on it.”
Butler and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they welcome the Houston Rockets to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
