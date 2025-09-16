Wizards Forward Makes Bold Off Court Declaration
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is a great basketball player who many teams would love to have. Something fans might not know about him, though, is that he is also great at another sport. Enter Corey Kispert, the NBA's best golfer.
This is a bold claim, as we have no evidence of Kispert beating other notable golfers in the league, such as Steph Curry, but he provided a good reason why. When the news came about of players listing the league's best golfers, Kispert was left off, and he was rightfully upset. So, he provided his handicap on the course, which was an astonishing 1.1. This means Kispert is almost a par golfer, something that is extremely hard to do for someone who does not train every day to play that sport.
Being in the single digits for a handicap in golf is impressive, let alone almost being a par golfer like Kispert. The Wizards made a highlight reel of his golf game to back up the forward, showcasing that he is a multi-sport athlete.
This is not the first time either that the Wizards or Kispert had highlighted his performance in the gentleman's game. In a team event at Top Golf, the Wizards' social media team made sure to highlight that Kispert does indeed know how to play golf. In the event called "Ballers and Birdies", they had Kispert list his golf pet peeves. One of them was when players cover their irons (a type of club) with covers, going as far as to call them a "nerd."
He also provided some advice and feedback to anyone trying to learn how to golf. His teammate, Justin Champagnie, said his thought while swinging was to hit it as hard as you could. Kispert responded that that way of thinking will not be the best strategy for winning games.
The only way Kispert can prove himself as the association's best golfer is by having him face off against the likes of Curry and Reaves. But until then, his handicap and highlight reel show seem to show off that he could just be correct.
