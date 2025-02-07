Wizards Could Do What Bucks Couldn't With AJ Johnson
On a surface level, Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson, recently acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks, appears to be a shooting guard. However, following a scouting report and conversation with NBA analyst and host of the "Locked On Bucks" podcast Camille Davis, it appears as though the Bucks were trying to develop Johnson into a point guard.
That is very intriguing indeed. The question now becomes: Should the Wizards do the same thing? Yes they should. There are two reasons why Johnson could not only be turned into a point guard, he could be the next Jordan Poole.
Johnson's best attributes can translate to Wizards
The best areas of Johnson's game could translate into being a full-time point guard at some point. He performs well in transition and utilizes his quickness and speed to attack the rim. Shows flashes of unselfish play and a high basketball IQ and shows that he is capable of making good reads and has a good feel for the game which are also great traits for a lead guard. Finally, not only does he have the potential to be a secondary playmaker with a nice passing touch, but he's also a plus defender who is a disrupter.
One thing he could improve in is body strength. He needs to develop physically to handle NBA competition to have a chance to develop. He is also inconsistent in shooting efficiency, particularly in from the field and three-point range.
Jordan Poole is his comparison
Johnson's play is reminiscent of teammate Jordan Poole. While Poole is more consistent from three, both use their speed to attack the rim with ease. Johnson does need to improve his finishing technique at the rim. His speed will get him there, he just needs to learn how to seal the deal. He's already a good defender and while Jordan Poole has improved on defense, he has ways to go till he's a legit lock-down defender but he is close.
If he can put in the work, whether it's on the Wizards 2nd unit or the Capital City Go-Go, he could be the next Jordan Poole or at least a similar prospect. Potential is a beautiful thing but if it is not harnessed, it is a waste of time. While the Wizards do have time, they don't have time to waste. Stay tuned.
