Wizards Cut Ties with Jalen McDaniels
The Washington Wizards have been trying to find a spark for their team as the regular season slowly reaches its end. They recently claimed JT Thor off waivers as well as signed Jalen McDaniels to a 10-day contract. However, the deal with McDaniels did not end the way both sides would have hoped coming into it.
The Wizards signed McDaniels to his contract on Feb. 22. They ultimately decided to end the partnership before he even had an opportunity to finish out his deal, as the Wizards decided to release him early.
Why did the Wizards decide to bring McDaniels in? What attracted them to him? Why did they cut him early? How could McDaniels even have helped the Wizards? The Wizards have been busy making moves this year, and this is just the start of them signing or cutting players. We certainly can expect more to come soon with other players.
McDaniels didn't manage to play many minutes in his brief stint with the Wizards. He only averaged just two minutes in each contest he played for the Wizards. He only played four games for them and appeared in just two. He didn't take any shots, but he was able to register a single steal and assist.
His lack of opportunity for the Wizards is what causes so many questions to be raised. He was not a vital part of their plans and the deal didn't work out for either side it appears. McDaniels has been a journeyman in the NBA as he has spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors as well.
