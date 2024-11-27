Five Questions on New Wizards Prospect
The Washington Wizards are hoping to revive the career of fifth-year pro Jalen McDaniels, trading for his G League rights over the weekend.
McDaniels, 26, was with the Toronto Raptors last season, but was traded over the summer to the Sacramento Kings for Davion Mitchell. McDaniels was waived by the Kings just before the start of the season and had a cup of coffee with the San Antonio Spurs, but he failed to stick on. Now, he has a chance to do so with the Wizards' G-League affiliate.
To learn more about McDaniels, we spoke with Raptors Republic contributor Esfandiar Baraheni about why the power forward is on the fringe of the league and what he can bring to the Capital City Go-Go.
How was Jalen McDaniels last season with the Raptors?
McDaniels struggled to find his footing in Toronto, especially offensively where there wasn’t enough space for him to shine. He was given opportunities, especially early in the season, but just didn’t find his niche.
What’s one thing people should know about McDaniels that can’t be found in a box score?
McDaniels is an extremely hard worker. That won’t show up on the box score but he’s always the first one in the gym working out.
What is McDaniels’ biggest strength?
His biggest strength is his length and activity on the defensive end. He’s great as the low man or as the weak-side help.
What is McDaniels’ biggest weakness?
His biggest weakness is shot creation. Especially in isolation situations or off the dribble.
Do you think McDaniels can make it back to the NBA, whether it be with the Wizards or another franchise?
I do think McDaniels can make it back to the NBA. He just needs to become a consistent shooter.
