Wizards Sign JT Thor Off Waivers
As the Washington Wizards' season draws closer to an end, Wizards general manager Will Dawkins appears to be working harder and smarter than everyone else. At this point of the season, many feel a bit relaxed as they await the playoffs or the last game of their regular season. The Wizards are continuing to add talent to their roster, including signing JT Thor to a two-way deal.
The Wizards claimed Thor off waivers on March 4th, 2025. He most recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, many may remember him the most from a team the Wizards are very familiar with, the Charlotte Hornets.
As the Cavaliers are a team that is thinking about making a deep playoff push at this time, they have been busy as well adding several wing players that can match up well with the defending NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics. The Cavs needed to make more roster room, so they ultimately decided to cut ties with Thor.
JT Thor is a player who can help the Wizards out in several different ways. He is a physical player that provides good size, strength, and versatility. He is athletic for his size as he is 6'9 and weighs a little over 200 pounds. The Wizards will look to further develop JT Thor as they are hoping he can have a similar path and journey as Justin Champagnie who was just signed to a multi-year deal.
