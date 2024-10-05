Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Decision to Make With Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The young forward is entering his second season with the Washington Wizards.

Apr 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards made a trade with the Golden State Warriors a little over a year ago that allowed them to acquire Patrick Baldwin Jr., the No. 28 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft.

Baldwin, who turns 22 next month, is still a very raw prospect, and he was considered a five-star recruit when he came out of high school in 2021. Baldwin went to Milwaukee-Wisconsin for college, where his father was the head coach.

Baldwin failed to live up to his high school hype, which had him fall in the draft and end up in a poor position for him to start his career. After one year with the Warriors, he moved to a more favorable situation with the Wizards, but he still was unable to see much playing time.

Baldwin averaged just 4.4 points per game in 38 appearances for the Wizards in his first season in Washington.

Given the outlook of the roster, it's going to be hard for Baldwin to find playing time once again unless he makes some significant strides during training camp. The Wizards have a lot of mouths to feed, and Baldwin may not be one of the first people in line to be fed.

It will say a lot about Washington's future with Baldwin once the team figures out whether or not it will exercise his fourth-year team option. If the Wizards decline the option, then his future in Washington may not be for long. However, if they choose to accept his option, the Wizards may be looking to find some playing time for Baldwin in hopes that he will eventually begin to fill out the potential that he showcased back in high school.

Baldwin and the Wizards face their first preseason game tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors.

