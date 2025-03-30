Wizards Discovering Go-To Player for Clutch Situations

Inside The Wizards

As the Washington Wizards continue to grow as a team, they may have discovered a go-to player for late-game situations.

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) handles the ball against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Being reliable is something that is considered essential to life. When an individual goes on a job interview, one question that is always asked is When can you start or What is your availability. Employers want and need reliable employees. That is the same in the case of the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards may be going through a bit of transition at this time. While they are not a playoff team now, they are still looking for players who can make a difference now and, in the future, when they are a playoff team. They may very well become a playoff team next season, so it is important for the team to identify who is reliable.

One player they know to be reliable is Jordan Poole. While he didn't make the NBA All-Star team this season, it feels like he may make it next season if the team begins to win a lot of games. Jordan Poole has made a lot of big shots for this team. However, he can't do it alone, and he will need assistance.

Another player the Wizards may consider to be reliable and even a go-to player down the stretch in clutch situations is Alex Sarr. Sarr has shown the world he is a rising star in the NBA. The way he has been playing late this season certainly has given the Wizards a promising future.

He does it on both ends of the floor and shows up when it matters the most. That is what this team needs to be relevant again. Sarr's offensive game has grown tremendously this season. He has shown the world that he has a deep bag offensively. He can score in the post, off the dribble, from the free-throw line, and from beyond the arc as well.

Sarr can score in bunches offensively for the team. That is a trait only the best players in the world can do. Tracy McGrady once scored 13 points in 33 seconds. Additionally, LeBron James once scored 25 consecutive points, which included a game-winning layup. Sarr recently scored 11 points in 12 minutes. Sarr has officially been identified as a go-to player for the Wizards.

