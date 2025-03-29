Wizards' Jordan Poole Closing In On Major Milestone
There isn't a greater feeling in the world than having personal success. Words cannot express how good it feels to make a difference in a particular program that is in place, and it's safe to say thatWashington Wizards guard Jordan Poole has made a statement in that regard this season.
Despite the Wizards' struggles over the years, one thing they can be proud of and feel good about is having Poole on their roster. Bringing him in may have changed everything for the team both now and in the future.
Poole was a player who should've been an All-Star this season. He knows it as well as the rest of the world. However, he has not allowed that to stop him from being dominant.
Poole has been on a tear offensively. He has become not just an elite scorer, but also a player who can create for others.
He loves to find his teammates for alley-opp dunks, and he also loves to find them for open three-point shots. Additionally, Poole is a player who can light it up from beyond the arc as well.
Not only was Poole a snub for the All-Star game, but also the Three-Point Contest. He has always been known as a good shooter. Playing in Golden State with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson may have helped make him the player he is today.
At this time, Poole is set to make 1,000 career three-pointers soon. No other player from the 2019 NBA draft class has reached that mark, and Poole needs just one more to accomplish that feat.
