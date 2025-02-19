Inside The Wizards

Wizards Drafting Cooper Flagg Would Change Their Trajectory

Cooper Flagg could turn the nation's capital upside down if drafted by the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have a better chance than most to nab the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.

Picking first in this year's draft comes with a potential franchise superstar in Cooper Flagg, which does somewhat justify Washington's 9-45 record at the All-Star break.

ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo spoke with an NBA executive who believes that the Wizards will truly catapult into relevancy if they were to select Cooper Flagg in the draft.

"Along with flashes of promise from their rookies, the Wizards are currently slated for top odds for the No. 1 pick. According to ESPN's BPI forecast, they would finish as one of three teams with the best chance (14%) of landing the top spot -- and drafting projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg," Woo writes.

"They have long-term vision and buy-in at the highest level, which is commendable ... My guess is they don't have their main guy yet. But say they get Flagg, all of a sudden, competing for the playoffs in a couple years wouldn't be a surprise. It would surprise me if they don't eventually turn into a pretty good team."

The Wizards have a nice young core, but it isn't clear who the No. 1 option would be in the future. As of now, the likeliest person on the roster to fill that role would be Jordan Poole, but his top contributions have clearly not gotten the Wizards very far.

Alex Sarr or Bub Carrington could possibly step into that spot, but it's more likely for the Wizards to have more success if someone like Flagg was playing alongside them.

Flagg is having a great freshman season at Duke, averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and four assiste per game while leading the Blue Devils to a No. 3 ranking in the AP poll during the middle of February.

