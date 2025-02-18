Wizards Add Guard Depth
With the NBA All-Star weekend behind them, the Washington Wizards did not hesitate to turn their attention to the present and the future. As the ratings were down for the All-Star game, the Wizards should have no shame in not having any players named to the team. At this time, the Wizards have added to their roster by signing Erik Stevenson of the Capital City Go-Go.
Erik Stevenson is a 6'4 guard who has the size to defend multiple positions. He went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, he has affiliation ties with the Washington Wizards as he has spent a lot of time with the Capital City Go-Go. He also has spent some time with the San Antonio Spurs as well so he definitely should be a vital piece to the Wizards.
The Wizards have signed Erik Stevenson to a 10-day contract. This is a good move for the Wizards as they have reached a very important part of their season. At this time, they are evaluating all the talent they have within the organization with plans in mind for next season. This season has had a lot of growing pains.
With that being said, it's time to jump ahead of the rest of the league and prepare for next season. We know the NBA Draft, as well as free agency, will be important, but the Wizards have pieces to develop in-house now and that is important as well. Erik Stevenson has averaged 17 points, and four rebounds, along with three assists per game this season. He certainly could be a key piece to the future of the Washington Wizards.
