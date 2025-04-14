Wizards End Season on Right Note
It is extremely difficult to accept failure in life. When we are forced to do so, that helps motivate many individuals to improve so they can find their way to success. That has been the case for the Washington Wizards all season.
As the Wizards headed into their final game of the regular season, they had mixed emotions and feelings. This was a game where they knew they had to get through after such a long and dreadful season. The unanimous feeling was perhaps a feeling of relief because they all could use a fresh start after having the worst record for the majority of the season.
However, they know what’s in store for them as they try their best to hold their heads up high, have clear eyes, along with a full heart, because they know they can’t lose. This was the case being in Miami to face the Heat for the last game of the season.
Miami is one of the most beautiful cities in the world: what better place to finish the season after so much losing. What an even better way to finish the game as Bub Carrington put the team on his back and made the game-winning shot that gave the Wizards the second-worst record in the NBA.
Not having the worst record in the league is a win for the Wizards by itself. Having a game winning shot to end their season by a promising rookie in Carrington adds a cherry on top.
What better place than to celebrate in Miami. If the Wizards get the number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, this season has to feel like a victory as it will give us all something to look forward to next season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!