How Wizards Have Won Despite Dreadful Season
One thing that we all must do in life is look on the bright side of things. We may be going through a lot personally in our personal lives. However, there is always someone going through something worse than you are. We must find a way to find success despite failures. The Washington Wizards have done so.
Every season, each team has hopes and dreams of making the playoffs. The road to that point can be difficult as injuries may occur, trades may happen, and coaching may be an issue, too. Ownership can play a factor, and some may solely be focused on making a profit rather than winning.
Once the playoffs roll around, team's hopes and dreams change again as they imagine themselves winning a championship. This is all possible because, as each campaign begins, they all have the same record of 0-0.
Things went south early for the Wizards, though, as they found themselves in a hole too deep to get out of.
The Wizards understood their situation considering they were going through a rebuild. Despite that, they have a lot to be proud of as their regular season comes to an end. Their young players appear to have promising careers ahead of them, and some of them may even become NBA All-Stars down the road.
With the season going the way that it did for the Wizards, they were able to find success despite their failures. They were the first team to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. With that came one of the worst records in the league, which is just what they were looking for.
As they continue their rebuild, they now have one goal for the near future: to secure a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Their lottery odds last year landed them the number two overall pick, which was used on Alex Sarr.
This year, they have secured the best odds possible of landing the number one overall pick in the upcoming draft. They are hoping they can secure that selection, as Duke's Cooper Flagg may be the next NBA phenom.
