Wizards Should Play Their Hearts Out in Final Game of Season
In down moments in life, sometimes we all just need a bit of a push to get us to the next day. That is what helps one to gain confidence to keep going. That is what contributes to one having a sense of pride. The Washington Wizards may need that as they play their final game of the regular season.
This season certainly has had many ups and downs. When asked if you would want the good news or the bad news first, many tend to choose the good news first. With that being said, the Wizards have acquired and developed a wealth of players, which will lead to a promising future.
Alex Sarr may be on his way to winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and even AJ Johnson are rookies who appear to be future NBA All-Stars as well. Certainly, the Wizards have big plans for them for the future of the team.
Jordan Poole is showtime for the Wizards. He always seems to make things happen on the court and has proven to be a reliable player all season for them. Accompanied by that, Poole has had the help of some much-needed veteran help. Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart have helped this team tremendously with their veteran leadership.
Despite the good news here, the Wizards are still one of the worst teams in the league today. They didn’t come close to making the playoffs this season. In fact, they were the first team in the NBA to be eliminated from playoff contention. That may be very bad news, however, there is hope for the future.
Looking into the future is good for times like this. When you think about the good news with the Wizards, it is hard to believe the Wizards will remain in the state they are in. They may be a team that many will be surprised if they make the playoffs next season.
Internally, the Wizards know that making the playoffs next season is a very realistic goal for them. With that being said, it is good to give the world a preview of the plans that are ahead for the team. The Wizards should play their hearts out in the final game of the season.
Picking up another win of the season won't hurt the team. They have already locked up having the best odds at landing the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Additionally, winning will wet the appetite of what to expect next season.
Finishing the season strong will be in favor of this team. Sarr should show the world that he is the Rookie of the Year. Carrington, George, and Johnson should show their true potential. Poole should just be himself as he always does, and Middleton and Smart should continue to help the team win by any means necessary.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!