Preview: Wizards Facing Must-Win Game
The Washington Wizards are back at home after a six-game road trip to take on the Toronto Raptors for the first time this season.
The Wizards went winless on their road trip, extending their losing streak to 14 games going into tonight's game against the Raptors.
The fact that the Wizards are at home could be a sign that they may finally snap their losing streak and end up on the winning side of a result for the first time since New Year's Day against the Chicago Bulls.
The Wizards have been the worst road team in the NBA with just one win this season back in October away from Capital One Arena. The Raptors are the second-worst team on the road with just three wins, though they did pick up victories in each of their last two games away from Toronto when they faced off against the Atlanta Hawks last week.
Should the Wizards lose tonight, they will be at 15 straight defeats, one shy of the season and franchise record at 16. With games against the playoff-bound Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves on the horizon, things are looking bleak for the Wizards, making tonight's game a must-win if they want to give themselves the best chance of avoiding the wrong side of history.
Raptors vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Wednesday, January 29, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Raptors vs. Wizards Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
Toronto Raptors
- PG Immanuel Quickley (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
- PF Kelly Olynyk (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
Raptors vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Toronto Raptors
- PG Davion Mitchell
- SG Gradey Dick
- SF RJ Barrett
- PF Scottie Barnes
- C Jakob Poeltl
Washington Wizards
- PG Jordan Poole
- SG Bilal Coulibaly
- SF Kyshawn George
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
