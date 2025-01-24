Wizards Center Building ROTY Case
It's been a slow burn for Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr, but he is beginning to figure things out.
Lately, Sarr has proven why the Wizards took him with the No. 2 overall pick, winning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for December.
CBS Sports analyst Jasmyn Wimbish listed Sarr as one of five players who could win Rookie of the Year.
"There was an eight-game stretch a few weeks ago where Sarr averaged over 15 points a game, while shooting 50.6% from the field and 47.4% from deep. It showed tremendous growth from the No. 2 overall pick in last June's draft, but also served as a perfect example of why it's important to allow these rookies -- and young players in general -- to grow at their own pace. If there's one thing this rookie class has taught us, it's that not everything is going to come right away, and Sarr is the perfect example of that," Wimbish writes.
"The confidence never wavered, but Sarr does look more comfortable out there on the floor offensively. His shooting looks more fluid, and there's not as much hesitation when he's making decisions."
Experience is often times the greatest teacher, and Sarr is fortunate in that regard in his situation with the Wizards. Sarr is the highest pick the Wizards have had, so he is basically the foundation of the rebuild.
The more Sarr grows, the more he looks like someone who can have an impact for the Wizards for many years down the line.
Sarr and the Wizards face off against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night inside the Footprint Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game locally on Monumental Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
