Wizards Facing PG Dilemma
The Washington Wizards are a team in flux when it comes to the point guard position.
With the regular season starting in just a week, the Wizards are likely to begin the year with Jordan Poole as the team's starting point guard.
Throughout the first four years of his NBA career, Poole had primarily been a shooting guard playing alongside Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors. In his first year with the Wizards last season, Poole started 66 games, but most of those came with Tyus Jones next to him in the backcourt. Now, he is taking on the main distribution responsibilities that come with playing point guard.
That may be a problem for a player that has only averaged 3.6 assists per game throughout his career. Poole isn't a natural point guard, and that could pose a real problem for the Wizards.
Washington struggled mightily last season, but at least the team had someone who specialized in setting his teammates up for success. Poole can get his own shot, but he's not a great creator for others.
The team hoped to have Malcolm Brogdon, a more natural point guard, in this position. However, he suffered a hand injury prior to the team's first preseason game and he is currently recovering from surgery.
Eventually, the goal is for the team to have rookie first-round pick Bub Carrington assume the point guard role. However, as a recent draft selection, he may not be fully ready to take the reins. Even if he isn't ready though, the Wizards will gain the most by having Carrington there just to see if he is capable of being in that role long-term.
Washington has a plan for Carrington, which it will roll out as the season moves along, but for the time being, Poole will be in that spot leading the way as the Wizards try to figure out their identity going into the season.
