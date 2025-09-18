Wizards Front Office Earns Strong Offseason Grade
The Washington Wizards have spent the summer by avoiding flashy transactions and signings, a practice that many fans have come to accept since control of the team changed hands, but the buzz surrounding the organization's direction is palpable.
They've drafted with intent over the last three offseason cycles, building an all-new foundation without inheriting much to salvage. The Wizards' knack for accumulating intriguing talents has slowly won over much of their D.C. fan base, and despite their routine loss totals, their appeal now looks to have spread to national outlets who are similarly high on their process.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey awarded Washington's front office with a strong grade when evaluating the job that every team's general manager has done over the summer months on a Grade Point Average scale. The Wizards earned a respectable 3.7 mark for their careful maneuvering, as well as a trio of A- finishes in the new additions, draft and continuity categories.
"The acquisitions of both CJ McCollum and Cam Whitmore can pretty easily be sold as positives," Bailey wrote. "The former allowed Washington to get out of Jordan Poole's contract (which expires a year later than McCollum's), while also giving it a guard who could be traded for more in February. The latter is a classic flyer on a first-round talent who just didn't fit in at his first stop."
All the prospect-heavy Wizards lost in the offseason was Poole in that McCollum swap, the team's top scorer who's shots will be split among the remaining perimeter guards and wings. But all of the remaining ball-handlers and bucket-getters will benefit from the opportunity that's now opened up, as Washington's now known as one of the league's ideal destinations for prospects who couldn't make it elsewhere.
Bailey's all in on the Wizards' draft performance, even if they suffered one of the unluckier lottery breaks we've seen through this decade.
"Washington found an heir to its shooting guard spot when it drafted Tre Johnson with the sixth overall pick. As a freshman in 2024-25, Johnson averaged 19.9 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 threes, while shooting 39.7 percent from deep and 87.1 percent from the line. But that wasn't all. They also added a multi-positional forward in Will Riley later in the first round."
Johnson's already picked up considerable momentum as a Rookie of the Year favorite, and he didn't even mention their snatching up Jamir Watkins with their second round pick. The dogged defender looked like a perimeter stopper to look out for in NBA Summer League, adding another talent to the Wizards' already-deep well of worthwhile contributors. For their restless adding, general manager Will Dawkins was recognized for his rebuilding tactics.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!