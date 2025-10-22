Wizards Missing Key Starter in Season Opener
After a long and unusually eventful offseason in D.C., the Washington Wizards are preparing to open their 2025-26 season against the Milwaukee Bucks. While Washington isn't favored in the road matchup against a somewhat recent NBA Finals-winning franchise, with the current line predicting the Bucks by 8.5 points, fans still have much to look forward to with the team's newly revamped roster tackling a new campaign.
Wizards Facing Injury Woe
Even given the Wizards' anticipation, they'll have to endure their first game without a crucial piece of their starting lineup. Headlining the team's official injury report is forward Bilal Coulibaly, who is the only player listed as "OUT" due to recovering from a right hand surgery.
In addition to Coulibaly, Wizards' guard Will Riley is questionable with a right ankle sprain. Washington is certainly lucky to have only two presences on the health report in total, but with Coulibaly's absence, the team will still have to face a more belated start than most.
Last season with the Wizards, the now-starting forward put up a respectable 12.3 points per game on 42.1% shooting overall. To boot, Coulibaly notched an average of five rebounds and 3.4 assists, positing a well-rounded performance on a game-by-game basis.
Bilal Coulibaly's Rookie Season with Wizards
Heading into the new season, much of Coulibaly's appeal comes in his potential to improve. Not only can his primary position on a reconstructed Wizards' roster - which favors younger talent like himself - offer him more opportunities to make a splash on either end of the floor, but when it comes to statistics like his three point percentage, a more fluid and shareable offense lends itself to a higher number.
Last season, Coulibaly shot just 31.3% from downtown. If he can take on a more stretch forward, "point big" type role, the Wizards would undoubtedly see more versatility and breathability within an offense that had been previously reliant on isolated playmakers.
On a positive note for Washington, they'll at least get to see the likes of Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington make their sophomore debuts against the Bucks, as well as expected scoring leader CJ McCollum carve his inevitable role out in that aforementioned reformed offense.
A Wizards win would go a long way for morale, but with Coulibaly out and the team facing a hostile environment, any semblance of positivity to kick off the season - and convince supporters that there's more to this team than 15 wins - would likely do for the time.
