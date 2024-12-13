Wizards Game Flexed Off National TV
As the team with the worst record in the NBA, the Washington Wizards don't get seen on primetime national television very often.
Now, they won't get a nationally-televised game at all this season.
According to Front Office Sports reporter Colin Salao, the Wizards' Jan. 16 game against the Phoenix Suns has been moved off of TNT in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Cavs and Thunder are both in first place in their respective conference, so it's no surprise that the two teams should be seen in front of a national audience.
The Suns vs. Wizards matchup has some inrigue with Tyus Jones and Bradley Beal returning to play against their old team and Kevin Durant making his annual appearance back at his home in the nation's capital, but it pales in comparison to the matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA.
The NBA's decision to flex out of the game ensures that the Wizards do not have any games on national television this season. There is always the chance for the Wizards to get flexed back in, but for now, Washington will be set towards the local broadcasts for the rest of the year.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!