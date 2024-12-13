Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rule Five Out vs. Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards won't have a full squad against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are returning to the court tonight to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and while they have had four days off since their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, there are still a few injuries piling up for the team.

Ahead of tonight's contest, small forward Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), rookie forward Kyshawn George (ankle sprain), sharpshooter Corey Kispert (ankle sprain) and trade target Kyle Kuzma (rib sprain) have all been ruled out and won't play against the Cavs.

Bey has been out for the entire season rehabbing his knee, so seeing him on the injury report isn't a surprise.

Brogdon, George and Kispert have been sidelined for the past two games, and they appear to need a little more time to heal. As for Kuzma, he has been out since Nov. 27, marking just over two weeks since his injury.

For the Cavs, they will also be short-handed. Max Strus is close to making his season debut after suffering an ankle injury, but the Cavs are holding him out for at least one more game. Isaac Okoro is probable with a knee injury, while potential All-Star Evan Mobley is questionable with an ankle injury.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News