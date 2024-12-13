Wizards Rule Five Out vs. Cavaliers
The Washington Wizards are returning to the court tonight to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and while they have had four days off since their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, there are still a few injuries piling up for the team.
Ahead of tonight's contest, small forward Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), rookie forward Kyshawn George (ankle sprain), sharpshooter Corey Kispert (ankle sprain) and trade target Kyle Kuzma (rib sprain) have all been ruled out and won't play against the Cavs.
Bey has been out for the entire season rehabbing his knee, so seeing him on the injury report isn't a surprise.
Brogdon, George and Kispert have been sidelined for the past two games, and they appear to need a little more time to heal. As for Kuzma, he has been out since Nov. 27, marking just over two weeks since his injury.
For the Cavs, they will also be short-handed. Max Strus is close to making his season debut after suffering an ankle injury, but the Cavs are holding him out for at least one more game. Isaac Okoro is probable with a knee injury, while potential All-Star Evan Mobley is questionable with an ankle injury.
