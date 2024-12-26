Should Wizards Bring Back John Wall?
Former Washington Wizards point guard John Wall hasn't played in an NBA game in nearly two years, but the former No. 1 overall pick has yet to retire.
While he has dipped his toes in the broadcasting game, Wall has said that he would like to attempt a comeback and play in the NBA once more before hanging his sneakers up for good.
“It’d mean the world,” Wall said about a potential comeback via AP reporter Tim Reynolds. “You want to go out on your own terms. I want to finish it the way I want. If I play my last game, I want to walk off the court my way.”
Perhaps a shot at redemption and one final run comes with the team that drafted him nearly 15 years ago.
Wall played for the Wizards from 2010-20, but he only played in 77 games for the team in his final three years in the nation's capital. He had a great relationship with the fanbase and organization, though he was admittedly blindsided when they traded him to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook.
The Wizards will likely trade veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon at the Feb. 6 deadline, giving Washington a vacancy in the backcourt.
While rookie Bub Carrington will likely soak up most of those reps that Brogdon will leave behind, maybe Wall could come in and chip in, acting mostly as a mentor to the Wizards future at the position.
The chances of Wall coming back to the NBA, let alone the Wizards, are very slim. However, crazier things have happened, and there could be a benefit to all parties if the move were to take place.
The Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
