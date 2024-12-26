Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Lengthy Injury Report vs. Hornets

The Washington Wizards are banged up beyond belief before playing the Charlotte Hornets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts after hurting his leg on a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are getting ready for a Boxing Day basketball match against the division rival Charlotte Hornets, but a few people won't be entering the ring tonight.

While the Hornets are coming into the game healthy with the exception of Grant Williams, who is out for the year with a torn ACL, the Wizards cannot say the same.

"In their injury report, the Wizards have listed Marvin Bagley III as out for Thursday night's game because of a right knee sprain (the injury he suffered Monday). Kyle Kuzma (rib) is also out. Bub Carrington (right hip contusion), Bilal Coulibaly (sore right groin) & Alex Sarr (lower back soreness) are questionable to play," The Athletic insider Josh Robbins tweeted.

In addition, Saddiq Bey, who has yet to play for the Wizards this season, remains out as he recovers from his torn ACL.

The Wizards have been struggling with injuries all year long, so it isn't new to see the team banged up. Regardless of who is able to suit up tonight and who isn't, the Wizards have to be ready to play with whatever lineup they have.

Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET.

