Wizards Legend Joins Skip Bayless for New Show
One of the most beautiful moments in life is when you find something or someone to complement you. It could be a hobby or something that is important to you. You look forward to doing it every day, in every moment you have available time for it. It could also be a special person in your life. Typically, that special person may be a love interest in your life. That love interest may become someone you decide to marry. No doubt, a spouse is always someone who complements us. However, a very special friend, too, is someone who can complement us. Perhaps it’s someone who may have gone through many similar experiences we’ve been through. That is the case for former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas.
Arenas has had a remarkable basketball career. While he became a star and icon in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, his journey began with the Golden State Warriors and ended with the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. His post-basketball career has seen him hosting a show called Gil’s Arena, where he discussed many topics of the NBA along with other former players from the league. He has now turned his attention to football to discuss the various football topics as the regular season of the NFL is set to kick off Thursday, September 4, 2025. He won’t be doing this show alone. Arenas has teamed up with former Legendary ESPN and FS1 Commentator, Skip Bayless, to host this show entitled, “The Arena: Gridiron.”
Both Arenas and Bayless have been through a lot over the years when it comes to keeping a stable job. Arenas has had some legal troubles recently, which caused a bit of a distraction with his podcasting of his show, Gil’s Arena. On the other hand, Bayless has seen his time expire both on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith and on FS1 with Shannon Sharpe. This collaboration between Arenas and Bayless should be one that will be worth checking out, as they both have strong opinions when it comes to sports takes. They will be joined by former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and former NFL coach Jay Gruden. The show will be produced by Underdog, who currently host Gil’s Arena and will air three times each week as it is set to begin on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.
