Wizards Hall of Famer Center Done With NBA
There comes a point in time when you know the end of your career is coming soon. When that time comes, you may start planning for the future as to what may be next. However, you may feel like you still have a little bit left in the tank, so you decide to work part-time. That may be the case for former Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard.
As we get older, our bodies tell us to slow down and to proceed with caution. This is normal for mankind because we honestly aren’t meant to work 40 hours per week. In the case of life and a career in the NBA, you may feel like you’re working well over 40 hours every week because that lifestyle is very demanding.
Howard spent one single season with the Wizards. They got him close to what seemed to be the end of his NBA career. While the window is still open and paperwork has not been signed and completed filing retirement, it feels like we may have seen the end of Howard in the league.
However, this isn’t the end of seeing him on a basketball court. Howard has made it known that he still wants to continue to play basketball. While he hasn’t gotten any offers in the NBA, he has received another offer to play for Ice Cube’s Big Three Basketball League.
Howard was recently elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of its Class of 2025.
This is a summer league of hoops where we get the opportunity to see former NBA players continuing their basketball careers. The games are less strenuous on one’s body since it is only during the summertime. Additionally, it is only half-court as well.
This is something we have seen other former Wizards participate in, such as Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, Jordan Crawford, Mike Bibby, and even Larry Hughes. For now, we all will have the pleasure of watching Howard continue his path in basketball with the Big Three League.
