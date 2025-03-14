Wizards Have Chance in Struggle vs. Nuggets
Tomorrow night, the Washington Wizards face the Denver Nuggets and will try to get their 2nd straight win. The Wizards have won 14 games this season, and normally wouldn't celebrate that, but they're doing better compared to the previous season, where they won a total of 15 matchups.
There is optimism with this team, and it starts from the top down. General manager Will Dawkins is a godsend for a franchise that has dealt with bad GM after bad GM. Head coach Brian Keefe is setting up a culture of competitiveness that the players have bought into, and they have a balanced team of young and hungry prospects and seasoned vets with championship experience. The Wizards are in a good place right now, and the future is bright.
Saturday night is a good opportunity for the Wizards to add to that culture with a win over the Nuggets. It won't be easy, The Nuggets are 3rd in the Western Conference and have championship ambitions, but the Wizards did defeat them in their first meeting in Washington D.C., and they could again. It starts and ends in the paint though, and if the Wizards want a chance at beating the Nuggets, they must win the battle of the paint.
Time of tip-off: 9:00 PM
Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Wizards Injuries:
- Saddiq Bey - Out (Knee)
- Bilal Coulibaly - Out (Hamstring)
- Malcolm Brogdon - DTD (Ankle)
Nuggets Injuries:
- Julian Strawther - Out (Knee)
- DaRon Holmes - Out (Achilles)
- Aaron Gordon - DTD (Calf)
- Christian Braun - DTD (Foot)
- Nikola Jokic - DTD (Elbow)
- Jamal Murray - DTD (Knee)
- Zeke Nnahi - DTD (Ankle)
Potential lineups:
Washington Wizards:
- PG- Jordan Poole
- SG - Khris Middleton
- SF: Justin Champagnie
- PF: Kyshawn George
- C: Alex Sarr
Denver Nuggets:
- PG- Jamal Murray
- SG - Christian Braun
- SF: Michael Porter Jr.
- PF: Zeke Nnaji
- C: Nikola Jokic
Three keys to victory:
- Balanced defense
- Win the paint
- Limit turnovers
Prediction: Nuggets win 111-102
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!