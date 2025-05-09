Wizards May Have a Better Version of Steph Curry
It is normal in life to want to imitate someone you look up to. That particular individual may have found inspiration from someone he or she wanted to imitate. That may be the case for Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington.
Carrington was a rookie who not only took the Wizards by surprise, but surprised the entire league as well. He was drafted with the 14th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He averaged 10 points per game, but his presence to the Wizards felt like much more than just 10 points each game.
One aspect of Carrington’s game is his ability to score where he wants and when he wants. He is a walking bucket. He’s instant offense. His ability to make shots from anywhere on the court makes his teammates better.
He has a game similar to future NBA Hall of Famer Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Curry’s ability to shoot the ball so well from beyond the arc opens up a lot of opportunities for his teammates. Curry hasn’t been known to get a lot of assists every game. However, those assists simply come within his game as his ability to make the three-ball draw attention to the defense freeing up his teammates.
Carrington has a game just like Curry on offense. However, Carrington’s game may have more of an upside as Carrington doesn’t rely simply on his three-point shot. That happens to be the case because he isn’t nearly as great a three-point shooter as Curry is.
Carrington uses the entire floor to make shots all over the court. This is possible because of his ability to handle the rock and run the offense. It is hard to label Curry as a Point Guard because of the way he plays the game. The same is true with Carrington. They are both considered lead guards for that very reason.
Carrington’s ability to work around a pick or even shoot off the dribble from an iso gives him the ability to make shots everywhere on the floor. The Wizards surely are thankful to have Bub Carrington on the team.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!