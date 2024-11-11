Wizards vs. Rockets Preview: Washington Hopes to Stop Skid
The Washington Wizards are looking to get back in the win column as they travel to the Lone Star State to face off against the Houston Rockets tonight at Toyota Center.
The Wizards have lost four consecutive games, but their goals remain aligned towards growing and building. That being said, a win would certainly do wonders for the morale of the group. But it won't come easy against the Rockets.
The Rockets have had one of the quickest rebuilds in the NBA, going from having the league's second-worst in the 2022-23 campaign to .500 last season. They have their eyes on the playoffs for the upcoming season, and a win against the Wizards will help contribute towards that achievement. For Washington, the team will be looking to play spoiler on the road.
In order for the Wizards to have a chance at upsetting the Rockets, they will have to match Houston's energy and high tempo system. The Rockets love to play in transition, and the Wizards should have the speed and energy to keep up, even as the team faces the second night of a back-to-back.
A Wizards win on the road against a respected Rockets team could be another sign that the team is moving in the right direction.
Wizards vs. Rockets Information
- Date, Location: Monday, November 11 - Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Rockets Injury Report
Washington Wizards
SF Kyle Kuzma (QUESTIONABLE - groin)
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)
Houston Rockets
C Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Wizards vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Alex Sarr
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
