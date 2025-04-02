Wizards Jordan Poole Continues to Make History
It is important to never get too comfortable in life. This is especially important when it comes to working in the United States. There is always an opportunity for the next individual to take when someone gets too comfortable. The Washington Wizards are grateful for the work ethic of Jordan Poole.
The Wizards may not be having a ton of team success. However, there has been so much success with many individuals on the team, there shouldn't be anything to worry about moving forward. The team's success will come on its own.
Alex Sarr looks like a promising player of the future. Although injured at this time, Bilal Coulibaly will be an important player for the Wizards moving forward. However, the most important player of the Washington Wizards has to be Poole. The way he has been playing this season, it definitely has been a "Poole Party" despite the team's lack of success.
As he has already won big in the league with the Golden State Warriors, it is no doubt that the individual success would follow as he has taken on a lead role with the Washington Wizards. His opportunity to become a dominant player has been here since he was acquired by the Wizards.
Despite not being named to the NBA All-Star team, Poole has not allowed that to bring him down. In fact, it may have lit a fire under him and made him even more hungrier on the court this season. The Washington Wizards have had quite a few players on the team that have shot the lights out throughout the years.
Some players that may come to mind are Antawn Jamison, Davis Bertans, Otto Porter, Gilbert Arenas, and even Bradley Beal and Corey Kispert. Poole has made franchise history with the Washington Wizards as he made the most three-point shots in a single season for the team with 224 and still counting. He passed Beal, as he previously held the record with 223. Poole has been cooking all season for the Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!