Grizzlies vs. Wizards Preview: Ja Morant Arrives in D.C.
The Washington Wizards are hoping to start a win streak tonight with the Memphis Grizzlies coming to the nation's capital.
The Wizards shockingly beat three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at home last night, snapping a league-worst 16-game losing streak.
If the Wizards want to start a win streak after losing 16 consecutive games, it won't be easy as they face star point guard Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, who hold one of the best records in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are tired coming off of a game last night against the defending champion Boston Celtics, but they are ready to get right back out on the floor against the Wizards.
If the Wizards can take advantage of being at home and get out to a hot start, they could find a way to be competitive against the Grizzlies.
Here's everything you need to know going into tonight's game:
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Sunday, December 8 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Injury Report
Memphis Grizzlies
SG Vince Williams Jr. (OUT - ankle)
SF GG Jackson (OUT - foot)
C Zach Edey (OUT - ankle)
PG Marcus Smart (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
SG Luke Kennard (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
Washington Wizards
PG Malcolm Brogdon (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
SG Corey Kispert (OUT - ankle)
SF Kyshawn George (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)
C Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - knee)
PF Alex Sarr (QUESTIONABLE - back)
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Memphis Grizzlies
- PG Ja Morant
- SG Jaylen Wells
- SF Desmond Bane
- PF Jaren Jackson Jr.
- C Brandon Clarke
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Marvin Bagley III
