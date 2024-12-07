Inside The Wizards

Wizards Get Production From Unexpected Source

The Washington Wizards are switching things up.

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) warms up before the game between the Washington Wizards and the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have been hit with some tough times as of late.

Not only has the team lost 16 games in a row, but they have also been bitten by the injury bug with several players hitting the sidelines.

With players dropping like flies, it opens up some opportunities for others, including veteran big man Marvin Bagley III. Bagley hadn't played in more than 10 minutes for any game at any point this season, but he drew the start in the team's last game against the Denver Nuggets, scoring a team-high 16 points while grabbing eight rebounds.

“You never know when your number is going to be called,” Bagley said in the postgame press conference. “This is the NBA. I’ve been through every situation in my career — starting games, coming off the bench, DNP’s, injuries. I've seen every aspect of it and at this point in my career and and life it's all about controlling what I can control and that's how I prepare.”

Bagley started in the frontcourt with Kyshawn George (ankle), Kyle Kuzma (rib) and Corey Kispert (ankle) all on the sidelines. In the past, the Wizards had started Jonas Valanciunas, but coach Brian Keefe opted for a slight change to see if that could trigger a different result.

The risk didn't pay off as Bagley was a -12 in the contest, but the former No. 2 overall pick out of Duke might have a newfound confidence with his play, which could translate into a win potentially down the line.

Bagley and the Wizards will look to snap the team's losing streak tonight when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets come to the nation's capital. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

