Wizards Looking to Move on From Veteran Guard
The Washington Wizards have been noted all offseason for the quiet leverage they've accumulated in the various movable contracts on their roster, and many around the league expect them to move one of their veterans when trade season really gets moving.
The Desmond Bane trade signaled the start of the NBA's annual summer swaps, and several other potential exchanges are starting to brew. The Wizards hope to get in on the chaos, but not with the sort of blockbuster trade chips that some of their peers around the league are looking to dangle.
Marcus Smart has been thrown into various hypothetical trade rumors in recent weeks, where he'd fill the desperate need at a rotational point guard that some teams look to fill. Now, it's looking like the team is actively preparing to integrate the 11-year veteran into the offseason commotion.
Matt Moore reports that Washington's front office is hoping to send him to a contending team where they're likely to net more assets, a strategy that similarly netted the Wizards assets when they first landed Smart at last season's trade deadline.
The defense-first guard has real value to offer as a floor general with big-game experience, but he's far from the kind of asset who's likely to hold up the rest of the market. There's hope that his upcoming $21.6 million player option may fetch more picks or maneuverable contracts, as he looks like a desirable low-risk swing for someone to connect on later in the summer.
